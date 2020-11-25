close
Wed Nov 25, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
November 25, 2020

Cold wave grips twin cities

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 25, 2020

Islamabad: A cold wave swept through Islamabad and Rawalpindi due to intermittent rains on Monday and Tuesday. The Met Office on Tuesday recorded 2mm and 1mm rainfall in the federal capital and adjoining garrison city respectively during the last 24 days.

The adjoining Murree hill station received 0.5 inches of snow. The weathermen said cloudy weather was expected in most parts of the country on Wednesday but rain with snowfall over hills was likely to occur in Potohar region, upper/central Punjab, KP, GB, and AJK. The weatherman, however, said light rain (with light snowfall over hills) would fall in few places of Malakand division and Gilgit-Baltistan. He also forecast cloudy weather on Thursday.

