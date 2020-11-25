Workers injured as bus falls into drain

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A speeding bus carrying private factory workers plunged into Rohi Nullah, Manga Road on Tuesday. Rescue teams shifted five injured to Manga Hospital rural health centre and three to Jinnah Hospital. The injured workers said the accident took place due to the driver’s negligence. Among the injured were Usman Ansar, Amjad Imran, Niyamt Ali and others.