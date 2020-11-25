close
Wed Nov 25, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
November 25, 2020

Workers injured as bus falls into drain

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 25, 2020

LAHORE: A speeding bus carrying private factory workers plunged into Rohi Nullah, Manga Road on Tuesday. Rescue teams shifted five injured to Manga Hospital rural health centre and three to Jinnah Hospital. The injured workers said the accident took place due to the driver’s negligence. Among the injured were Usman Ansar, Amjad Imran, Niyamt Ali and others.

Latest News

More From Pakistan