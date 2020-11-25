‘Corona deaths increasing due to carelessness’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said necessary steps have been taken to overcome the spread of corona virus, adding that the decisions made in consultation with the federal government will be strictly implemented. In a statement, the chief minister appealed to the citizens to wear face masks in the public. The government is monitoring the situation.