Wed Nov 25, 2020
Our Correspondent
November 25, 2020

‘Corona deaths increasing due to carelessness’

Our Correspondent
LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said necessary steps have been taken to overcome the spread of corona virus, adding that the decisions made in consultation with the federal government will be strictly implemented. In a statement, the chief minister appealed to the citizens to wear face masks in the public. The government is monitoring the situation.

