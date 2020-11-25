Punjab CM Usman Buzdar praises CTD for foiling terrorist attack

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has praised the CTD for foiling the terrorist attack in Lahore and paid tributes to the brave CTD officials. The CTD staff deserves appreciation, and its role in defeating terrorism is praiseworthy. Police and law enforcement agencies have saved the country by rendering invaluable sacrifices, the CM added.