Wed Nov 25, 2020
November 25, 2020

Punjab CM Usman Buzdar praises CTD for foiling terrorist attack

National

November 25, 2020

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has praised the CTD for foiling the terrorist attack in Lahore and paid tributes to the brave CTD officials. The CTD staff deserves appreciation, and its role in defeating terrorism is praiseworthy. Police and law enforcement agencies have saved the country by rendering invaluable sacrifices, the CM added.

