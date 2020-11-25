Baloch warns govt against crackdown on GB protesters

LAHORE: JI leader Liaquat Baloch has said that the parties that were affected by the “electoral rigging and irregularities” in Gilgit-Baltistan have constitutional and democratic right to protest against the government.

Addressing the party workers here on Tuesday, Baloch alleged that the PTI government played a scandalous role in rigging GB polls which sabotaged the cause of Kashmir liberation. He demanded the government evolve a comprehensive national strategy on Kashmir issue to take practical measures to liberate the Indian-occupied valley, instead of exploiting the GB elections for political objectives.

He termed the closure of educational institutions unwise and politically-motivated decision, saying that the educational institutions had been run according to the SOPs, and the figures of coronavirus cases in educational institutions were against the facts. He alleged that the closure of educational institutions was geared to prevent opposition parties’ public meetings and divert the public anger against the price hike, inflation, unemployment.

Meanwhile, a PML-N delegation comprising senior leaders Ahsan Iqbal, Saad Rafique, Ayaz Sadiq and Amir Muqam visited Mansoora and called on JI Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq to offer condolences on the demise of his mother.