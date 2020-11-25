Terror attack on Lahore police station foiled

By News Desk

LAHORE: The Punjab Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Tuesday foiled a terrorist attack on a CTD police station here after a would-be suicide attacker was killed by personnel before he could enter the premises.

According to a CTD spokesman, a suicide jacket, hand grenades, a pistol and ammunition were recovered from the perpetrator. He said the culprit tried to enter the CTD police station early morning but was intercepted by security personnel deployed at a security watch tower.

When the terrorist was asked to identify himself, he opened fire. The CTD security personnel retaliated, killing the attacker on the spot.

The bomb disposal squad was called while the area was cordoned off to find the terrorist’s “handler”. The official said it was clear that he was a suicide bomber who would have blown himself up in the police station if he was not countered instantly. “His identity is being ascertained,” said the spokesman.