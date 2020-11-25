PM faces fresh fire in Lords for standing by Patel

LONDON: The Prime Minister has come under fresh fire in the Lords over his decision to stand by Home Secretary Priti Patel after she was found to have shouted and sworn at staff.

At question time in the Lords, Cabinet Office minister Lord True defended Boris Johnson, insisting he took any allegations of misconduct very seriously and was the “ultimate arbiter” of conduct. But Liberal Democrat Lord Tyler said the PM had promised the ministerial code would outlaw bullying and harassment but had “made the process a sham and the outcome shambolic”.

Lord Tyler said Johnson had pre-judged the inquiry into the Home Secretary’s behaviour and tried to “tone down” the report before “rubbishing its recommendations”. He asked why civil servants or anyone else should now trust the PM’s promises. Lord True said the PM had considered all the inquiry’s findings carefully and “weighing up all the factor’s his judgment is that the ministerial code wasn’t breached”.

Johnson has written to ministers and heads of government departments reminding them that there is “no place for bullying” after an investigation into the Home Secretary found she had shouted and sworn at staff. There was further Downing Street fall-out on Friday when Sir Alex Allan, the Prime Minister’s adviser on ministerial standards, quit after Johnson overruled his conclusion that Ms Patel breached the ministerial code and opted to stand by his Home Secretary. In the Lords, Tory Lord Howard of Rising said civil servants should not publicly criticise ministers, adding: “Sir Philip Rutnam behaved disgracefully badly when he crossed that boundary by rubbishing a Secretary of State.”

Sir Philip stepped down as the Home Office’s permanent secretary accusing Ms Patel of a “vicious and orchestrated briefing campaign” against him.