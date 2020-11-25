Asad warns of June like virus situation if SOPs ignored

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: Planning minister Asad Umar on Tuesday warned that a situation similar to the first-wave coronavirus peak could occur if people continue to flout standard operating procedures as the country saw 48 more Covid deaths and active infections crossed the 40,000 mark.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Pakistan’s active coronavirus cases leapt to 40,379 after 2,954 more people tested positive in a 24-hour period. At least 2,234 patients are admitted across the country, 281 of who are on ventilators.

In a news conference alongside Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, Umar said the surge was worsening by the day and if precautions were not taken in a timely manner, patients would be unable to find beds in hospitals, “just like it happened in June this year”.

“We started issuing warnings in early October as we had anticipated that the situation will worsen if the Covid-19 SOPs are not strictly followed,” Umar said, according to Geo News. He added that back in June, more than 1,750 people across the country suffered from Covid-19-related complications and were in urgent need of oxygen. Meanwhile, others had to be put on ventilators. “At that time (in June), people were concerned about not finding beds in hospitals as infections had peaked during the first wave,” he recalled.

“Looking at the ongoing situation, which arose over the last three weeks, we will be pushed back to a similar situation if SOPs are not followed.”

The minister added that in order to contain the rapid spread of the potentially deadly infection, the federal government will direct provincial administrations to speak to religious clerics and mosque Imams so that they could convince the masses to take precautionary measures once again. “Earlier this year, mosques had played a vital role in controlling the coronavirus situation in the country. Gradually, however, people stopped following the SOPs,” Umar added. He also appealed to the political parties of the country who had been arranging rallies despite the situation, saying: “It is the responsibility of political leaders to spread awareness among the masses regarding the infection. I would myself fail as a politician if I endanger people’s lives and livelihood by holding large gatherings.”

The minister said a meeting of the parliamentary committee on coronavirus has been convened for today (Wednesday), adding that he hopes political leadership present at the meeting will seriously consider the situation. “I request the people of Pakistan to follow simple measures like not shaking hands, wearing masks, using hand sanitisers, and observing social distancing to control the pandemic,” said Umar.