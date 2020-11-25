Army slams India’s bids to foment unrest in Pakistan

RAWALPINDI: A Corps Commanders Conference has emphasised that Indian involvement in financing terrorist organisations for fomenting unrest in Pakistan — especially in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Balochistan — is an affront to peace and security in the region.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj-Gen Babar Iftikhar, the Corps Commanders Conference, presided by Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa was held at the General Headquarters.

The forum reviewed geo-strategic, regional and national security environment and discussed internal security, situation along borders, Line of Control (LoC) and atrocities in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K). The forum also took a comprehensive overview of positive progress in Afghan peace process.

The forum showed serious concern in the wake of irrefutable evidence of Indian state-sponsored terrorism and efforts to destabilise Pakistan. “Indian efforts to sabotage CPEC, involvement in financing and training of terrorist organisations for fomenting unrest in Pakistan, especially in AJK (Azad Jammu and Kashmir), GB (Gilgit-Baltistan) and Balochistan are an affront to peace and security in the region,” the forum emphasised.

Deliberating upon the recent surge in ceasefire violations by the Indian Army, the forum resolved to take all measures necessary to protect innocent population living along the LoC from Indian firing deliberately targeting civil population. The forum expressed strong will, resolve and determination to defend the motherland against any misadventure. It also deliberated upon the Covid-19 situation and measures required to confront the pandemic in the wake of second wave. The Army chief specifically directed all commanders to ensure measures to support the national effort. “Pakistan Army with support of state institutions and the nation is fully prepared to thwart all internal and external challenges. It is our duty to transform these challenges into opportunities for the stability and prosperity of the people of Pakistan,” Gen Bajwa said.