Fakhar tests negative, back home

LAHORE: Opening batsman Fakhar Zaman has been permitted to end his isolation and go back home after he cleared his Covid-19 and other tests.
Zaman missed the New Zealand tour despite being named in Pakistan’s 35-man squad.
Hours before the team was to leave for Auckland from Lahore on Monday, he developed a fever and showed symptoms similar to those of Covid-19 because of which he was withdrawn from the touring party.