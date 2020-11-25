close
Wed Nov 25, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
November 25, 2020

PSA allots $20,000 international event to Karachi for 2021

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 25, 2020

KARACHI: Professional Squash Association (PSA) has allotted a $20,000 international event to Karachi for next year.

The 15th CNS International Squash Championship is scheduled to be held from November 2-6, 2021.

The promoter of the event is Pakistan Navy and the venue is Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex which has glass-back courts.

Latest News

More From Sports