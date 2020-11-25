NRAP directed to hire foreign coach for Olympics-bound shooters

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has asked the National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NRAP) to hire a well-reputed foreign coach with an offer of $2,500 salary so that the Olympic-bound shooters could be trained well in time.

In a reply to the NRAP’s request, the PSB said: “The association may float an international tender for hiring the services of foreign coach and the tender offer may be submitted with the PSB for placing it before the Coach Hiring Committee. The committee after examining the case will submit a complete proposal to the PSB president for perusal and approval,” the letter addressed to the NRAP says.

The NRAP made Pakistan proud by becoming the only association that managed three direct qualifies to the Olympics.

The PSB generally offers only $2,500 per month to a foreign coach that is considered too low to attract any renowned coach.

Khalil Akhtar, Ghulam Mustafa Bashir, and Gulfam Joseph made it to the Olympics through sheer talent beating some of the best shooters around. Another shooter Usman Chand has also remote chances of making it to the Olympics.

“Yes, we have been asked to float an international tender. I think time is running out so instead of making the hiring a difficult proposition, we must realise the fact that these shooters have good chances of winning medals only if they get proper training and international exposure. The delay in hiring process would only complicate the matter,” NRAP Executive Vice President Javed Lodhi said.

He added that he had already spent enough money obtained from different sources as well as from his own pocket to train these shooters in Germany.

“These shooters got training under the supervision of a top coach during their one-month stay in Germany. Now continuous training under the watchful eyes of a foreign coach and at least four international outings will help them beat the best around. Olympics-bound shooters from across the world are currently training in a big way under renowned coaches and if we fail to help out our shooters they would not be able to compete against the best around,” he added.

“I would suggest the PSB’s committee to approve special package to hire foreign coach for these shooters. One cannot expect hiring of a renowned coach on a salary of $2,500. I had hired the German coach for 7,000 euros. These qualifiers need special assistance from the government and I am afraid any further delay in coach’s hiring would ruin their chances,” Lodhi said. Two of these shooters are currently training in Jhelum while the third is in Karachi.