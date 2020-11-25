Faisal back with Balochistan squad

LAHORE: Head coach of Balochistan First XI Faisal Iqbal has rejoined the squad after completing the mandatory Covid-19 isolation period.

The 38-year-old took to Twitter and announced the news that all his test reports have turned out negative.

“Allhumdullah ALL clear Negative reports, Back in cricket MashAllah, taking charge and joining my team Balochistan. I now after completing my COVID19 isolation and protocols of 14 days!” Faisal tweeted.

It must be noted that Balochistan were without their head coach in the fourth round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. Faisal tested positive after the third round of the tournament.