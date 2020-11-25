Gold rates drop Rs2,350/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market decreased by Rs2,350 per tola on Tuesday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market lowered to Rs110,500 per tola. Similarly, 10 gram gold price was down by Rs2,015 to Rs94,736.

In the international market, gold rates decreased by $51 to $1,815 per ounce.

Local jewellers said gold prices in the local market remained Rs2,000 per tola below the rates in the Dubai gold market. Silver rates dropped Rs30 to Rs1,180 per tola. Rate of 10 gram silver also decreased by Rs25.73 to Rs1,011.65