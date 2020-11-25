close
Wed Nov 25, 2020
AFP
November 25, 2020

Singapore deports Bangladeshis over anti-France posts

World

AFP
November 25, 2020

SINGAPORE: Singapore has deported 15 Bangladeshis over social media posts that incited violence or encouraged communal unrest in response to recent terror attacks in France, officials said on Tuesday. France is on high alert following attacks in recent weeks, including the beheading of a teacher who showed his pupils blasphemous caricatures against Islam.

