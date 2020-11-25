close
Wed Nov 25, 2020
AFP
November 25, 2020

Bombings kill 29 in Syria

World

AFP
November 25, 2020

Beirut: Twenty-nine people were killed Tuesday by explosives in three separate incidents in parts of north Syria along the border with Turkey, a war monitor said. There was no immediate link between the two car bombings near Al-Bab and in Afrin that killed a total of eight people, or the incident that claimed 21 lives in a minefield.

