NY City’s first Black mayor dies

WASHINGTON: David Dinkins, New York City´s first Black mayor, has died, US media reported late on Monday. He was 93. The Democrat served as leader of the city from 1990 to 1993 after defeating Rudy Giuliani and Edward Koch. His tenure was marked by racial strife -- most notably the Crown Heights riots -- and criticism that he was not up to the job.