Turkey warns Greece

Istanbul: Turkey´s defence ministry on Tuesday accused Athens of violating two international treaties by planning aerial exercises near two Greek islands in the Aegean Sea. The two uneasy Nato neighbours have spent much of the past year feuding over maritime borders and energy exploration rights in disputed parts of the Aegean and eastern Mediterranean.