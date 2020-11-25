close
Wed Nov 25, 2020
AFP
November 25, 2020

Turkey warns Greece

World

AFP
November 25, 2020

Istanbul: Turkey´s defence ministry on Tuesday accused Athens of violating two international treaties by planning aerial exercises near two Greek islands in the Aegean Sea. The two uneasy Nato neighbours have spent much of the past year feuding over maritime borders and energy exploration rights in disputed parts of the Aegean and eastern Mediterranean.

