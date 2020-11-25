Singapore deports Bangladeshis over anti-France posts

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SINGAPORE: Singapore has deported 15 Bangladeshis over social media posts that incited violence or encouraged communal unrest in response to recent terror attacks in France, officials said on Tuesday. France is on high alert following attacks in recent weeks, including the beheading of a teacher who showed his pupils blasphemous caricatures against Islam.