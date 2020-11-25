close
Wed Nov 25, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
November 25, 2020

Partovi dies of coronavirus

World

AFP
November 25, 2020

TEHRAN: Movie director Kambuzia Partovi, who scripted the only Iranian film to win a Golden Lion in Venice, died on Tuesday of the novel coronavirus, the Islamic republic’s film body said. Partovi, one of the "most influential filmmakers of Iranian children’s cinema", died in Tehran’s Dey hospital aged 64, the Farabi Foundation said in a message of condolence on its website.

Latest News

More From World