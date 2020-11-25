Singapore deports Bangladeshis over anti-France posts

SINGAPORE: Singapore has deported 15 Bangladeshis over social media posts that incited violence or encouraged communal unrest in response to recent terror attacks in France, officials said on Tuesday.

France is on high alert following Jihadist attacks in recent weeks, including the beheading of a teacher who showed his pupils a blasphamous caricatures against Islam. President Emmanuel Macron’s defence of the right to publish the cartoons has sparked demonstrations in Muslim-majority countries including Bangladesh, where tens of thousands took to the streets. Security agencies in Singapore have been on heightened alert since early September and, as a result of their investigations, the Bangladeshis were deported, the interior ministry said.