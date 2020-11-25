Taiwan expanding submarine fleet

TAIPEI: Taiwan began construction on a fleet of indigenous submarines on Tuesday, the latest move by the out-gunned island to bolster its defences against increasingly bellicose threats from Beijing.

Democratic Taiwan lives under the constant threat of invasion by communist China, which views the self-ruled island as part of its territory and has vowed to one day seize it, by force if necessary.

Beijing has piled on military, economic and diplomatic pressure since the election of President Tsai Ing-wen in 2016, in part due to her refusal to acknowledge its stance that the island is part of "one China".

"We are letting the world see Taiwan’s strong will to defend its sovereignty," Tsai said at a ceremony marking the start of construction in a shipyard in southern Kaohsiung city. The long-mooted project aims to deliver eight new submarines, with the first expected by 2025 according to officials. Taiwan’s navy currently has four submarines, including two built by the US in the 1940s. In recent decades Taiwan has had to ramp up its own defence industry as China pressures other countries against selling it major weapon platforms.