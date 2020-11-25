close
Wed Nov 25, 2020
Darwin's notebooks 'stolen'

AFP
November 25, 2020

LONDON: Two of Charles Darwin's notebooks containing his pioneering ideas on evolution and his famous "Tree of Life" sketch are missing, believed stolen, the Cambridge University Library said on Tuesday. The British scientist filled the leather notebooks in 1837 after returning from his voyage on the HMS Beagle. The library said they were worth millions of pounds.

