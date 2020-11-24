Pakistan must up efforts to showcase Indian terror

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan needs to enhance its diplomatic efforts to expose the Indian state-sponsored terrorism, according to top diplomatic sources. They said Pakistan has shared a dossier with evidence of the Indian state-sponsored terrorism in Pakistan with the members of the United Nations Security Council, adding it would also be shared with think-tanks of respective countries besides the UN Secretary General.

The sources said being a frontline state in the global war on terrorism, India was busy in stitching terrorist networks using its own soil and the spaces in Pakistan’s immediate neighborhood and beyond.

Based on incriminating evidence, Pakistan has compiled a comprehensive dossier, which exposes the Indian grand design of state sponsorship of terrorism in Pakistan to impede peace, prosperity and economic recovery. They said the TTP and all its subsidiaries (JuA, HuA and LI) and various sub-nationalist entities (BLA, BLF and BRA) are undeniable Indian proxies. The evidence has reflected that India is financing, training, harbouring and promoting Pakistan-centric terrorist entities for perpetuating terrorism and instigating instability in Pakistan.

Investigations have revealed that the Indian intelligence agencies established contacts with the terrorist outfits soon after they were flushed out from Pakistan as a result of series of successful operations. Corroborating evidence of terrorists funding trail reflects that during the past few years, India has invested more than PKR 22 billion for nurturing them.

Recent upsurge in violence in Pakistan is a direct consequence of Indian efforts to infuse a new life into these banned outfits. After supervising the recent mergers of TTP with its breakaway faction, India is also endeavoring to synergize their efforts.

Indian patronage of sub-nationalists of Balochistan is designed to undermine, delay and disrupt the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Soon after the announcement of the CPEC, India established a dedicated CPEC cell at RAW HQ, to scuttle the CPEC projects and the head of the cell directly reports to the Indian PM. The cell was initially allocated PKR80 billion for subversion.

The evidence reveals that the Indian establishment and consulates along the Pakistan border have become epicenters of terror operations while Indian ambassador in Afghanistan is supervising various terrorist training and financing activities. The Indian intelligence agencies are managing 87 terrorist base/training camps out of which 66 are located in Afghanistan and 21 were located in India. The confessions of Ajmal Pahari in front of Chief Justice of Pakistan to have received training from the Indian Army instructors in India bear testimony to the fact. The dossier also highlights that Indian intelligence agencies are attempting to stimulate unrest in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. RAW is not only involved in planting IEDs in AJK but also financing various target killings. Indian agencies are also contemplating to subvert changes in the status of Gilgit Baltistan by mobilizing sub-nationalist entities in the AJK and GB.

The dossier also highlights that how India has always extensively lobbied with hosts prior to FATF meetings to undermine Pakistan’s achievements and create conditions for grey/blacklisting. According to diplomatic sources, Pakistan has urged the international community to pressurise India to stop state sponsorship of terrorism as an instrument of policy and dismantle all terrorist patronage infrastructure at its own soil (and that of third countries).

Meanwhile, India handed a dossier to the five permanent members of the UN Security Council about a major attack that it said militants from Pakistan had attempted in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) last week, government officials said. The four militants infiltrated into IOK through a tunnel in the Samba area, the government said. The heavily armed men carried radio sets, a mobile phone, medicines and foods, it said. They were moving in a truck and when that was stopped for a routine inspection at a checkpoint in Nagrota, they opened fire, the government said. Security forces killed all four of them, reported international media.

Pakistan has rejected allegations of any involvement in the alleged attack and said these were aimed at diverting attention from India’s repression of the people of occupied Kashmir.