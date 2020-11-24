People wandering in cities for NRO, says Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday said that the small rallies of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) were a threat to the lives and livelihoods of the people and not to the government.

The ‘political opportunists’ had no care for the people as they were wandering in cities in search of a National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO), he added in tweets.

The minister said the disappointment and frustration of the PDM leaders, after their flopped meeting in Peshawar on Sunday, was worth seeing. They should now realise their moral and political standings after their defeat in the Gilgit-Baltistan elections, he added. “Yesterday, the hopelessness among PDM leaders was worth-watching,” he asserted. While another tweets on his Twitter account is about BBC. In this tweet, Shibli says, “it is shocking to find the BBC becoming an unwitting partner in a campaign against PTI and Pakistan by its detractors. “It does little harm to the Pakistan government but it certainly destroys BBC’s credibility,” the minister maintained.

Meanwhile, criticising PDM alliance for holding political gatherings amid Covid-19, Special Assistant to PM on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Monday urged that the opposition to refrain from playing with the lives of people by holding rallies and also abide by the court orders. Talking to a private news channel, Shahbaz Gill said, after the court orders PTI government was not holding any political rallies because of the pandemic, adding that it was not right time for politics. Gill said that it had become the norm for the opposition to give priority to political and personal interests instead of national issues.

He said government was not afraid of these public meetings as no government could be removed by holding rallies, but this time government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was rather concerned about the human lives as the second wave of coronavirus was becoming worse. He also regretted that the opposition was not playing a responsible role and they should behave maturely. Gill also appreciated Peshawar’s general public, whose participation in recent PDM rally, was low in numbers, adding public should continue to adhere to COVID-19 precautions to avoid further increase of this infection. Replying to a query, Gill said if former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will return to country, government would grant him permission to attend his mother’s funeral on humanitarian grounds, but we are not sure about his departure to London as he is a convicted criminal and court will further decide whether he will go back or not.