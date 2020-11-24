close
Tue Nov 24, 2020
November 24, 2020

Opp involved in politics of chaos: CM

November 24, 2020

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said the Pakistan Democrat Movement (PDM) was hatching conspiracies to obstruct the development process. He maintained the country was facing internal as well as external challenges and the politics of chaos and polarisation would be against national interests.

