Opp involved in politics of chaos: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said the Pakistan Democrat Movement (PDM) was hatching conspiracies to obstruct the development process. He maintained the country was facing internal as well as external challenges and the politics of chaos and polarisation would be against national interests.