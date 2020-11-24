Bani Gala encroachment case: SC directs CDA to make construction regulation process transparent

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to make the construction regulation transparent.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising of Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case, regarding large scale encroachments on Botanical Garden and unplanned/unregistered plazas in Banigala, Islamabad. During the course of proceedings, the court sought response from the CDA on contamination of Korang Nullah by a private housing society. The court also sought a report from CDA on the water quality of Korang Nullah.

Justice Bandial said the condition for housing societies to set up their own sewage treatment plant should be included in the No Objection Certificate (NOC). He asked the CDA to stop housing societies from discharging contaminated water into the Korang Nullah. He observed that water treatment plants on rainwater drains had not become operational. He said the structure of the treatment plant had been built but the plants had not been physically functional. He asked the CDA to make construction process transparent. There should be no discrimination in the regularisation process, he added. He said that masses face problems because of CDA's negligence. Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till date in office.