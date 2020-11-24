Cops must wear uniform during duty: IGP Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab IGP Inam Ghani has ordered all officers and personnel of the executive staff in central police office and all field formations and sections to wear uniform while on duty.

He said uniform is an important part of the discipline force and it is the responsibility of all command officers to ensure compliance with it and all unit chiefs, RPOs ,CPOs and DPOs ensure implementation of uniform SOP by their subordinate staff at any cost and never delay departmental action against the violators.

DIG Hq has sent a letter to Additional IGs including CCPO Lahore, all RPOs, CPOs, DPOs in which it has been directed that only officers and personnel posted in the CTD, Special Branch, Investigation Punjab and Safe City Authority are exempted from wearing uniforms while executive staff working in all other units, offices and departments must wear uniforms.