‘Inspectors’ intervention in Punjab factories to be eliminated’

LAHORE: An inspector-less regime is being introduced in factories by eliminating the intervention of inspectors in the garb of inspections. No one could dare disturb the factory owners in the name of inspection under this system.

This was informed by the Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal to a delegation of All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association in a meeting at the Civil Secretariat here on Monday to discuss different issues.

The delegation consisted of Chairman APTMA (Faisalabad) Sh Shahid Javed, senior vice chairman Rehan Ashraf, Malik Salman Zia, Safeer Shehzad and others. The minister said the textile sector was playing an important role in the promotion of the national economy and adding that it is an important source of providing employment as well.

The genuine problems will be solved on a priority, he assured. Aslam Iqbal maintained that provision of a neat and clean atmosphere to the coming generations is the collective responsibility and stressed that the rules relating to the protection of the environment should be fully followed in factories.

Latest technology should be optimally utilised to decrease air pollution, he stressed. Similarly, factories may not use such fuel which may pollute the environment, he added. The minister asked the APTMA to set up industrial units at the plots provided to them in industrial centres and rights of the labourers should also be protected.

The delegation demanded representation of textile committees in environment protection committees. The delegation paid tributes to the services rendered by Mian Aslam Iqbal for the restoration of corona affected industries. The incumbent government has given full attention to the textile sector, it added.