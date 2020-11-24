Covid-19: KP loses five more lives in two days

PESHAWAR: The coronavirus is transmitting rapidly as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa lost five people and reported 835 positive cases in the past two days, the highest number of positive cases since the outbreak of the second wave of the viral infection in the province. KP reported 502 positive cases on Sunday and lost two lives to the disease.

On Monday, 333 more people were diagnosed with the infectious disease while three patients had died of it. Of the three people, two died in Peshawar and one in Mansehra.

The Peshawar district is again suffering badly from the coronavirus and it lost, more people than any other district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It has reported positive cases more than any other place in the province.

It alone reported 83 positive cases on Monday, followed by Abbottabad with 73 cases. The Malakand division as a whole and particularly the two remote and mountainous districts - Upper Chitral and Lower Chitral - are badly suffering from the viral infection.

In Lower Chitral, 30 people tested positive for the viral infection, followed by the Malakand district with 29 positive cases and Upper Chitral with 28 cases. Other districts, including Kohat, reported 18 positive cases, Mansehra 16, while Hangu, Karak, and Khyber reported 10 cases each. Meanwhile, Dr Hasnain Ahmad Haroon, President of the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), was also among dozens of doctors who have tested positive for the coronavirus.