Opposition involved in politics of chaos, says Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: The PTI government is inaugurating public welfare projects every other day while opposition was completely apathetic about public issues. This was stated by Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in a statement issued here Monday. The chief minister regretted that Pakistan Democrat Movement (PDM) was busy in conspiracies to obstruct the development process. In fact, these elements have become unnerved due to the country's journey towards the right direction, he added.

The chief minister said the people were well aware of the fact that these parties destroyed the country’s economy during their tenures. He stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan rectified the past transgressions and the country was moving towards the right direction.

Usman Buzdar maintained the country was facing internal as well as external challenges and the politics of chaos and polarisation would be against the national interest. He regretted that the opposition was only interested in achieving its personal agenda by promoting anarchy in the country.