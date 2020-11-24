Anti-polio drive: 6.401m KP kids to be vaccinated in next round

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz has warned the district administrators of zero tolerance for any laxity in achieving the goal of polio eradication initiative (PEI). He said this while chairing a Provincial Task Force Meeting here Monday, said an official handout. The commissioners and deputy commissioners of all divisions joined the meeting virtually.

Kazim Niaz said that a lot of efforts, coordination and resources went into every round of anti-polio campaign and it was important to ensure optimal use and benefits of all these efforts by ensuring a strict monitoring and accountability system in place at all levels.

He commended the good work done by commissioners and deputy commissioners for polio eradication in their respective regions despite challenges and called for adopting issue-based strategies to plug the remaining gaps in wiping out the scourge from the region.

The senior bureaucrat underscored the need for redoubling the efforts for reaching the finishing line. Earlier, Additional Secretary Health (polio) and Coordinator EOC, Abdul Basit, briefed him in detail about the comparative analysis of the previous three national immunization drives in the province. He said that over 70 percent decline had been observed in the province in reporting of polio cases with 22 cases this year against 73 cases reported last year at this point in time.