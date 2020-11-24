Displaced residents return to Mohmand

GHALLANAI: The residents of Atam Killay in Gorsal area near the Pak-Afghan border returned home after 12 years of displacement in Baizai subdivision in Mohmand district on Monday.

Speaking at a ceremony held in connection with the distribution of cash and relief package among the returnees, former senator Abdur Rahman Faqir, Additional Deputy Commissioner Syed Saiful Islam, Commandant, Mohmand Rifles Colonel Muhammad Jamil and others said that people and law-enforcing agencies had rendered matchless sacrifices during the war on terror for the sake country and nation. They said that people should keep a vigil on the anti-state elements. Later, cash amount and relief packages were distributed among the returnees.