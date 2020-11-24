Death of Begum Shamim Akhtar condoled

ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister Salim Saifullah Khan offer condolences on the sad demise of Begum Shamim Akhtar, mother of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif.

In a press statement issued here on Monday, Salim Saifullah Khan expressed his profound and heartfelt grief over the demise of Begum Shamim Akhtar. Salim Saifullah Khan prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the family members specially her’s sons Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude. He further prayed that may Allah Almighty elevate her ranks and grant the family all the strength to bear this loss bravely and patience.

Salim Saifullah Khan also showed grief over the sad demise of Anwar Aziz Chaudhary, former federal minister and father of Daniyal Aziz. He expressed his intense and deepest grief over the demise of Anwar Aziz Chaudhary and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the family members to bear the irreparable this loss with fortitude.