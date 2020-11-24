‘Daesh bride’ a security threat, UK govt tells court

LONDON: A woman who joined the Daesh in Syria would poses “a clear and present threat” to national security if she was allowed to return to Britain to appeal a decision to revoke her citizenship, the UK government told the Supreme Court on Monday.

The government has asked the country’s highest court to decide if Shamima Begum, 20, can come back to pursue an in-person appeal of the 2019 decision to strip her of British citizenship.

The Court of Appeal ruled in her favour in July, but the government immediately appealed, insisting she remains “aligned” with the Daesh group. “The exposure of the public to an increased risk of terrorism is not justifiable or appropriate in this case on fairness grounds,” James Eadie, a lawyer acting for the interior ministry, told a five-judge panel. “What we submit is that those who travelled (to Syria)... pose a clear and present threat specifically on return.”

Shamima was 15 when she and two other schoolgirls from Bethnal Green, east London, left home to join the militant group on February 17, 2015. She claims she married a Dutch convert soon after arriving in Daesh-held territory. She was discovered, nine months pregnant, in a Syrian refugee camp in February last year. Her newborn baby died soon after she gave birth. Two of her other children also died under Daesh rule.

Then-home secretary, Sajid Javid, last year annulled Shamima’s British citizenship on national security grounds. She took legal action, arguing the decision was unlawful as it had made her stateless and exposed her to the risk of death or inhuman and degrading treatment.British-born Shamima is of Bangladeshi heritage. But Bangladesh’s foreign minister has said he will not consider granting her citizenship.