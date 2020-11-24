PTI govt full of sugar, flour, petrol scandals: Gilani

MULTAN: Former Prime Minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said the PTI is the government of sugar, flour, petrol scandals and masses were recalling his and Shaheed Benazir Bhtto's rule.

Addressing a workers convention on Bosan Road, Gilani said Imran Khan disgraced the Prime Minister’s office by daily repeating the word “NRO”. “The daily repetition of “NRO” by Imran is unethical and against the decorum of the office of Prime Minister. Imran is in fact reducing his stature by repeating the same thing daily.”

Gilani said the PDM Multan meeting is being hosted by PPP whose activists have sacrificed their lives for democracy. “The Constitution and Parliament should prevail in the country. PDM meeting is a battle for people's rights. The farmers were happy in PPP era. If farmers are happy then Pakistan will be stable.”

The PPP financially supported women through Benazir Support Program, he said. “The present rulers promised jobs and houses to people but the PTI-led government only promoted scandals of sugar, flour and petrol. People are fed up with it”.

He said the PTI had promised south Punjab province in 90 days but it has established a powerless secretariat divided into Multan and Bahawalpur where all the officers are just sitting and decisions are being made in Lahore. “The South Punjab is a deprived and backward area but the PTI deceived its people.”

He said Imran used to say that he would provide food and containers to the opposition. "Khan Sahib, don't give containers and food, just allow holding meeting", he asked. “Imran should let us hold a meeting and he should sit at home and watch. Media has been banned for our rallies while Imran Khan's march is given full coverage at state run media and private media.” Gilani said that economic stability cannot be maintained without political stability. “Provision of security during meetings is the responsibility of government. If there is a threat of terrorism during rallies, what the government agencies are doing”, he questioned.