‘Govt making efforts to provide relief to people’

FAISALABAD: Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib said on Monday that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s top priorities were strengthening the economy and providing relief to the common man.

In a press statement, he said the government was mobilising all-out efforts for providing relief to people. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent visit to Afghanistan was very successful, adding that the visit would leave positive impacts on the regional situation. He said the second wave of coronavirus in the winter season was very serious and citizens should adopt preventive measures.

He also urged the opposition to show seriousness for the safety of people from coronavirus instead of posing a threat to lives of people by holding public meetings.13 more people test corona positive in Faisalabad: In the second wave of coronavirus, 13 more people tested corona positive in the city on Monday.

According to Deputy District Health Officer Dr Asif Shahzad, total 819 tests were conducted in one day, out of which reports of 13 were found positive. He said that the District Health Department had made arrangements for collecting samples of suspected patients by visiting people’s houses. He said that a total of 635 beds, including 550 at Allied Hospital and 85 at DHQ Hospital, had been reserved for coronavirus patients.

He said that at present, 71 patients, including 22 confirmed patients, were under treatment at Allied Hospital while others including 15 at Allied Hospital and 34 at DHQ Hospital were suspects.

62 police officers, officials reshuffled: City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Chaudhry reshuffled 62 police officials, including 10 officers, to improve departmental performance.

Giving details, the police spokesman said Monday that Sub-Inspector Ejaz Ahmad was transferred from City Tandlianwala police station and appointed as Incharge Investigation in Kotwali police station while SI Sohail Akhtar was transferred from Kotwali police station and appointed in City Tandlianwala police station.

Similarly, Trainee Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Khawar Rafiq was transferred from Batala Colony to Sandal Bar police station, Trainee ASI M Hasnain from Sandal Bar to Batala Colony police station, ASI Zahid Aleem from Police Lines to General Duty SOP Session Courts, ASI Tariq Saeed from SOP Duty to Homicide Unit Nishatabad police station, ASI Qaim Deen incharge police post Rung Ali to Mandan Pura police post, ASI Muhammad Farooq Nazeer from Thikriwala police station to police post Rung Ali as Incharge, ASI Rana Fazal Mehran from Police Lines to Mureedwala police station and ASI Zahid Hussain from Kotwali police station to Police Lines.

Two COPS suspended: CPO Sohail Chaudhry suspended two police officers, including Station House Officer (SHO) Peoples’ Colony police, for torturing an arrested accused.The police sources said on Monday that People’s Colony SHO Sub-Inspector Rizwan Shaukat along with Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Hammad Yousuf allegedly tortured an accused arrested in an embezzlement and fraud case for recovery of case material. The CPO Faisalabad, however, taking serious notice of abuse of powers and torturing the accused, immediately suspended both officials and directed the SSP Operation to conduct an inquiry into the matter.