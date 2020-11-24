Social media use rules amended to govt servants

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has amended the KP Government Servants (Conduct) Rules, 1987, according to an official statement issued here on Monday. According to the amendment, after rule 34, the following new rule shall be inserted, namely “34-A standard for use of digital and social media”. Hence, the government servant shall use social media to discuss or share information on issues relating to government business provided that the social media may, if required, be used with the prior approval of the administrative secretary, head of attached department or commissioner, as the case may be, for disseminating information among the general public regarding government initiative for better government. Rules 7 (2), 9, 21, 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 33 of these rules be applicable to government servants with respect to the use of social media. It was notified here by the Establishment Department, the government of KP.