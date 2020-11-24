close
Tue Nov 24, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
November 24, 2020

Several shops sealed over SOPs violations

National

BR
Bureau report
November 24, 2020

PESHAWAR: The district administration on Monday sealed 450 shops, restaurants, pharmacies and a commercial bank for the standard operating procedures violation. A bank branch, several restaurants, including Jail Kababi on the Kohat Road, shops and bakeries on the Charsadda Road and Gulbahar were shut during the crackdown. Up to 250 shops in National Plaza and 200 other shops in Makkah Plaza were sealed in the Karkhano Markets. Shops, markets and several restaurants were sealed in Hayatabad as well.

Latest News

More From Pakistan