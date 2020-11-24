Two die in incidents

MANSEHRA: Two people were killed and four others suffered critical injuries in separate incidents here on Monday.

Umar Gul and his four family members were on way to Kohistan from Abbottabad in a vehicle when the driver couldn’t hold control of the steering wheel after one of the tyres burst and the vehicle hit Hazara Expressway’s boundary wall.

The locals rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where doctors pronounced Umar Gul dead. Four others were referred to the Ayub Medical Complex Hospital in Abbottabad.

In another incident, the mutilated body of a taxicab driver identified as Muhammad Sajjad was recovered from a deserted place.The driver, who hailed from Safada area, had gone missing along with his vehicle three days ago and the family had lodged a first information report with the police.