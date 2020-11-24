CM wants Rescue 1122 service expanded to all areas

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the Relief and Rehabilitation Department to expand the Rescue 1122 service to all tehsils of KP.

He issued these directives while chairing a progress review meeting of the Relief and Rehabilitation Department, said an official handout on Monday. Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Higher Education Kamran Bangash, Secretary Relief Aamir Lateef, Director-General Relief Khateer Ahmad and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

Briefing the meeting about progress on various matters of the department, it was told that the owners of 81,509 damaged and destroyed properties in the merged districts had been paid compensation amounts.

Additional teams had been deputed for rapid processing of the remaining compensation amounts under the citizen losses compensation program. The forum was informed that a total of 144,615 houses had been surveyed for compensation purpose.

The chief minister directed the officials to expedite the compensation process. It was told that a total of 5,425 projects of rehabilitation of schools, basic health units and road infrastructure had been completed so far through PERA while work on 370 schemes was underway.

Briefing the meeting about the establishment of Rescue 1122 stations in all the districts of the province, it was informed that a total of 92 stations were fully functional in 32 districts of the province.

A scheme has been approved for the establishment of Rescue 1122 stations in the remaining three districts which include Kolai Palas, Tor Ghar and Upper Chitral. Regarding the progress on the projects reflected in the new Annual Development Program, it was told that

PC-1s for seven development schemes had been approved while work on preparation of one PC-I was in progress. The chief minister expressed satisfaction at the overall performance of the department.He directed the officials to ensure the timely completion of all the developmental projects of the department.