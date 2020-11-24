Jirga demands improved services at Bannu hospital

LAKKI MARWAT: The Marwat Qaumi Jirga on Monday complained that the staff at the Khalifa Gul Nawaz Hospital Bannu was not properly tending to the patients and their attendants.

The complaint was voiced at a meeting of the jirga chaired by Akhtar Munir Marwat. A former MNA Naseer Muhammad Khan Maidadkhel, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam district amir, Maulana Abdul Rahim, erstwhile ddistrict nazim Qudratullah Khan, Engineer Amir Nawaz Khan, Waheed Aslam Khan Begukhel, Malik Abdul Rauf Khan, Nawabzada Abdul Rahim, Ishaq Khan Maidadkhel, Shamsullah Khan Takhtikhel, Abdul Malik Khan, Maulana Asghar Ali, Hafiz Minhaj-ud-Din, Malik Waqar Khan, Samiullah Khan, Ahmad Jan and others attended the meeting.

The participants contacted Bannu Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai and demanded action against a doctor at the hospital in Bannu. Akhtar Munir Marwat alleged that in Khalifa Gul Nawaz Hospital, Bannu, patients and their attendants were being treated badly which was highly reprehensible.He lamented the non-provision of facilities in Lakki Marwat hospitals and said that in this regard he would meet KP Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Health Secretary, Provincial Minister Hisham Inamullah Khan and other relevant officials for the improvement of hospitals in and Lakki Marwat.