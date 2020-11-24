PN sets up free medical, eye camp along coastal areas

ISLAMABAD: In continuation to Pakistan Navy efforts to provide standard health facilities along the coastal areas prominently under COVID-19 scenario, Pakistan Navy in collaboration with Rotary Club International, Al-Mustafa Trust and Sahil Welfare Association established a Free Medical and Eye Camp at Keti Bandar, Sindh.

A qualified and dedicated team of doctors, comprising medical specialist, eye specialist and GDMOs, examined the patients on modern diagnostic equipment and extended free consultation. The patients were also provided with free medicine and minor surgical and dental procedural treatments. Additionally, patients were comprehensively briefed and enlightened about various infectious diseases and their preventive measures particularly against COVID-19 pandemic.