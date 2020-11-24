close
Tue Nov 24, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
November 24, 2020

PN sets up free medical, eye camp along coastal areas

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 24, 2020

ISLAMABAD: In continuation to Pakistan Navy efforts to provide standard health facilities along the coastal areas prominently under COVID-19 scenario, Pakistan Navy in collaboration with Rotary Club International, Al-Mustafa Trust and Sahil Welfare Association established a Free Medical and Eye Camp at Keti Bandar, Sindh.

A qualified and dedicated team of doctors, comprising medical specialist, eye specialist and GDMOs, examined the patients on modern diagnostic equipment and extended free consultation. The patients were also provided with free medicine and minor surgical and dental procedural treatments. Additionally, patients were comprehensively briefed and enlightened about various infectious diseases and their preventive measures particularly against COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest News

More From Pakistan