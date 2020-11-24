Officers who made arrangements for PM’s Kabul visit tested corona positive

ISLAMABAD: The officers of the Foreign Office who visited Kabul late last week to make arrangements for the one-day visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Afghanistan have been exposed to coronavirus despite taking all protecting measures.

Some of the officers now have developed effects of corona virus. Deputy Chief of Protocol Ammar Amin has been tested positive who closely worked with Pakistan’s Ambassador for Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan before and during the visit. Mansoor Ahmad Khan was also victim of corona and under treatment. His test turned negative for corona two days ahead of the visit of the Prime Minister and he instead taking mandatory rest for few days opted to rush immediately to Kabul for conducting the visit of the Prime Minister.

All the officers and staff members that proceeded to Kabul for the visit, are being tested for the coronavirus. Meanwhile President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Pakistan Telecommunications Company Ltd (PTCL) Rashid Khan, a prominent member of Senate belonging to Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Lieutenant General (R) Malik Abdul Qayyum, Anita Turab Ali joint secretary Establishment Division of the federal government and several officers of the federal government have been tested positive for coronavirus.