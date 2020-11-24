Arbab Sajjad passes away

PESHAWAR: Arbab Sajjad Khan, a former executive of Shell Pakistan and HASCOL, died here Monday. His Namaz-e-Janaza was offered at his village Landi Arbab in Peshawar. It was largely attended by notables, government officials, politicians and his friends and relatives. His Qul will be held at his village, Landi Arbab, on November 25. Arbab Sajjad had served as regional sales manager of Shell Pakistan in Peshawar. He later remained the area manager sales of the HASCOL. He was the brother of Arbab Waheed Alam and Arbab Pervaiz Alam. The deceased was the brother-in-law of Arbab Irshad Ahmed.