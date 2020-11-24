Upper Hazara, Swat receive second spell of rain, snowfall

MANSEHRA/MINGORA: Upper parts of Hazara division and Swat district on Monday received the second spell of rain and snowfall, triggering the blockade of roads in the regions. The rain and snowfall, which started in the early hours, continued intermittently the entire day in upper parts of Hazara. The rain and snowfall, which started in Mansehra, Torghar, Kolai-Palas, Upper and Lower Kohistan, led to a severe cold. Kaghan, Siran, and Konsh valleys in Mansehra and Kandia and Supat valley in Upper Kohistan received the heaviest snowfall of the season.Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road was blocked at various points because of the snowfall and land-sliding.The link roads were blocked as well in the high mountainous parts of the division, creating travel hurdles for people. The Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road, which was blocked at various points during the first spell of the snowfall in Kaghan valley, couldn’t be reopened to traffic beyond the Basal area. In Swat, the weather got colder after rain and snowfall lashed the plain and hilly areas of the district. Reports said that rain and snowfall started the other night and continued intermittently the entire day across Swat valley. Snowfall lashed the tourist spots including Kalam, Mahodhand, Malam Jabba, Osho, Gabral and other mountainous parts of the district. Tourists and locals faced hardships while going to Kalam, Mingora and other parts of valley while people mostly stayed at homes. The rain and snowfall dipped the temperature and ended the long dry spell, forcing the people to start wearing warm clothes and woolies.