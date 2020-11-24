CM urged to look into payment issue of disabled worker

JHANG: An activist of Civic Rights Organisation (CRO) of the district Monday urged Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid to take notice of the attitude of District Officer Health of Preventive Services (DHO-PS) about low paid employees.

Talking to reporters, CRO office-bearer Haji Muhammad Hussain said District Health Authority Administrator/Deputy Commissioner upgraded pay scales of 15 medical technicians on December 31, 2016 and DHO released promotion arrears of 14 medical technicians but allegedly ignored the payment bill of a disabled technician Muhammad Safdar. He alleged that the bill of Safdar was not cleared because he was not able to bribe the officials concerned.

Hussain said Safdar will retire next year and he desperately needs loan for the marriage of his only daughter and treatment of his sick wife. He said Safdar visited health office, but he could not succeed to resolve his issue. When contacted, DHO (PS) Dr Naveed Safdar said there are some technical issues in the account of Safdar.