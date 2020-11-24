KP govt reshuffles bureaucracy

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The KP government on Monday issued transfer orders for several officials of various departments.
Director (IT) (BS-19) Iltaf Hussain was transferred from E&SE Department to Finance Department while Sardar Muhammad, director IT (BS-19) from Finance Department, was posted at E&SE Department.
Several assistant directors IT were also transferred, including Bilar Ahmad, transferred from C&W Department to the Social Welfare Department, Noor Sher Afridi from CM Secretariat to ST &IT Department, Khalid Rahman from Finance Department E&SE Department, Farman Ali from E&SE Department to Finance Department, Waqar Ahmad from ST & IT Department to CM Secretariat and Muhammad Azam from Social Welfare Department to C&W Department.
Nasira Shaheen, computer operator (BPS-16) Industries Department, was transferred to Agriculture, Livestock & Cooperative Department.Seven deputy directors (BS-18) IT cadre, who were transferred, were Wisal Muhammad from E&A Department to P&D Department, Shakirullah from P&D Department to LG&RD Department, Bashir Muhammad from LGE&RD Department to Home & TAs Department, Bushra Rahim from Home & TAs Department to Excise & Taxation Department, Muhammad Bashir from Finance Department to E&A Department, Safdar Kamal from Excise & Taxation Department to E&SE Department and Salahuddin from E&SE Department to Finance Department.