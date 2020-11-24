KP notification: Govt employees not to share info on social media

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan directed to amend Civil Servants Act 1973 prohibiting sharing of information by the government employees on social media. A notification of establishment department issued here Monday said the provincial government has amended the KP government’s Civil Servants (Conduct) Rules, 1987. According to the amendment, no government servant shall use social media to discuss or share information on issues relating to government business. Provided that the social media may, if required be used with the prior approval of the administrative secretary, head of attached department or commissioner, as the case may be for disseminating information among the general public regarding government initiative for better government.