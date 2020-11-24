Two cops suspended for torturing arrested accused

FAISALABAD: City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Chaudhry suspended two police officers, including Station House Officer (SHO) Peoples’ Colony police, for torturing an arrested accused.The police sources said on Monday that People’s Colony SHO Sub-Inspector Rizwan Shaukat along with Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Hammad Yousuf allegedly tortured an accused arrested in an embezzlement and fraud case for recovery of case material. The CPO Faisalabad, however, taking serious notice of abuse of powers and torturing the accused, immediately suspended both officials and directed the SSP Operation to conduct an inquiry into the matter.