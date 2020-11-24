close
Tue Nov 24, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
November 24, 2020

Two cops suspended for torturing arrested accused

National

 
November 24, 2020

FAISALABAD: City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Chaudhry suspended two police officers, including Station House Officer (SHO) Peoples’ Colony police, for torturing an arrested accused.The police sources said on Monday that People’s Colony SHO Sub-Inspector Rizwan Shaukat along with Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Hammad Yousuf allegedly tortured an accused arrested in an embezzlement and fraud case for recovery of case material. The CPO Faisalabad, however, taking serious notice of abuse of powers and torturing the accused, immediately suspended both officials and directed the SSP Operation to conduct an inquiry into the matter.

Latest News

More From Pakistan